Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Slalom Points 1. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 420 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 376 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 304 4. Stefano Gross (Italy) 272 5. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 255 6. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 240 7. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 194 8. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 148 9. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 140 10. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 132 11. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 117 12. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 116 13. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 105 14. Julien Lizeroux (France) 101 15. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 100 16. Alexis Pinturault (France) 95 17. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 94 18. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 93 19. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 88 20. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 75 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 836 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 624 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 542 3=. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 542 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 505 6. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 420 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 411 8. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 361 9. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 350 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 331 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 313 12. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 312 13. Stefano Gross (Italy) 272 14. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 240 15. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 222 16. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 209 17. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 194 18. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 193 18=. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 193 20. Thomas Fanara (France) 192