Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Super G Points 1. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 145 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 136 3. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 106 4. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 100 5. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 94 6. Peter Fill (Italy) 92 7. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 76 8. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 60 9. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 53 10. Jan Hudec (Canada) 46 11. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 45 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 42 13. Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 41 14. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 40 15. Max Franz (Austria) 39 16. Werner Heel (Italy) 36 17. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 32 18. Bode Miller (U.S.) 26 18=. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 26 20. Adrien Theaux (France) 24 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 336 2. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 206 3. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 202 4. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 175 5. Peter Fill (Italy) 174 6. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 169 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 135 8. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 126 9. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 116 10. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 107 11. Werner Heel (Italy) 104 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 96 12=. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 96 14. Max Franz (Austria) 94 15. Alexis Pinturault (France) 93 16. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 92 17. Jan Hudec (Canada) 91 18. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 90 19. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 85 20. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 82