Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 100 2. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 80 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 60 4. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 50 5. Max Franz (Austria) 45 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 40 7. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 36 8. Johan Clarey (France) 32 9. Jan Hudec (Canada) 29 10. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 26 11. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 24 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 22 13. Dustin Cook (Canada) 20 14. Romed Baumann (Austria) 18 15. Peter Fill (Italy) 16 16. Patrick Schweiger (Austria) 15 17. Morgan Pridy (Canada) 14 18. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 13 19. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 12 20. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 11 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 216 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 180 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 120 4. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 116 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 110 6. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 100 7. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 96 8. Guillermo Fayed (France) 80 9. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 69 10. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 66 11. Alexis Pinturault (France) 60 11=. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 60 13. Johan Clarey (France) 58 13=. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 58 13=. Max Franz (Austria) 58 16. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 55 17. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 52 18. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 50 18=. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 50 20. Marco Sullivan (U.S.) 45 20=. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 45