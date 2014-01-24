Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 340 2. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 310 3. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 273 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 270 5. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 269 6. Mario Matt (Austria) 250 7. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 218 8. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 182 9. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 163 10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 158 11. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 143 12. Reinfried Herbst (Austria) 132 13. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 118 14. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 108 15. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 90 16. Stefano Gross (Italy) 89 17. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 88 18. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 84 19. Naoki Yuasa (Japan) 77 20. Steve Missillier (France) 63 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 757 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 735 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 556 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 491 5. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 449 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 376 7. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 366 8. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 341 9. Bode Miller (U.S.) 309 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 278 11. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 273 12. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 269 13. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 263 14. Erik Guay (Canada) 261 14=. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 261 16. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 259 16=. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 259 18. Adrien Theaux (France) 257 19. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 256 20. Mario Matt (Austria) 250