Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 440 2. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 360 3. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 239 4. Erik Guay (Canada) 207 5. Adrien Theaux (France) 203 6. Bode Miller (U.S.) 185 7. Johan Clarey (France) 171 7=. Max Franz (Austria) 171 9. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 161 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 160 11. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 147 12. Dominik Paris (Italy) 134 13. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 131 14. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 129 15. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 124 16. Werner Heel (Italy) 116 17. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 114 18. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 100 19. Jan Hudec (Canada) 92 20. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 91 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 837 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 735 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 556 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 491 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 6. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 449 7. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 384 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 369 9. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 341 10. Adrien Theaux (France) 307 11. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 288 12. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 285 13. Peter Fill (Italy) 278 14. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 273 15. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 269 16. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 263 17. Erik Guay (Canada) 261 18. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 259 19. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 256 19=. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 256