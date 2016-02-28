Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 561 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 430 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 351 4. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 317 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 304 6. Mathieu Faivre (France) 298 7. Thomas Fanara (France) 213 8. Roberto Nani (Italy) 182 9. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 180 10. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 176 11. Florian Eisath (Italy) 165 12. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 162 13. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 157 14. Massimiliano Blardone (Italy) 135 15. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 131 16. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) 124 17. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 123 18. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 119 19. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 110 20. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 109 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1365 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1082 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 868 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 860 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 667 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 645 8. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 621 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 616 10. Adrien Theaux (France) 611 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 602 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 559 13. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 445 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 444 15. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 414 16. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 408 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 392 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 377 19. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 340 20. Guillermo Fayed (France) 339