Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 200 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 125 3. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 120 4. Bode Miller (U.S.) 92 5. Mathieu Faivre (France) 79 6. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 74 7. Thomas Fanara (France) 54 8. Cyprien Richard (France) 52 9. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 51 10. Steve Missillier (France) 50 11. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 48 12. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 45 13. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 40 14. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 38 15. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 36 15=. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 36 17. Roberto Nani (Italy) 26 18. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 25 19. Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 24 19=. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 24 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 360 2. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 269 3. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 235 4. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 206 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 202 6. Peter Fill (Italy) 174 7. Bode Miller (U.S.) 153 8. Alexis Pinturault (France) 138 9. Dominik Paris (Italy) 135 10. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 126 11. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 116 11=. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 116 13. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 107 14. Werner Heel (Italy) 104 15. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 99 16. Adrien Theaux (France) 96 16=. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 96 18. Max Franz (Austria) 94 19. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 92 20. Jan Hudec (Canada) 91