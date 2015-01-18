Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Downhill Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 339 2. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 232 2=. Dominik Paris (Italy) 232 4. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 225 5. Guillermo Fayed (France) 210 6. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 209 7. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 191 8. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 170 9. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 121 10. Johan Clarey (France) 116 11. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 106 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 101 13. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 98 14. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 90 15. Werner Heel (Italy) 87 16. Peter Fill (Italy) 84 17. Romed Baumann (Austria) 82 18. Max Franz (Austria) 79 19. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 78 20. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 70 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 836 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 669 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 542 3=. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 542 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 505 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 431 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 423 8. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 420 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 373 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 361 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 350 12. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 321 13. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 273 14. Stefano Gross (Italy) 272 15. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 240 16. Guillermo Fayed (France) 225 17. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 222 18. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 211 19. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 209 20. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 194