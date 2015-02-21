Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 457 2. Dominik Paris (Italy) 312 3. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 296 4. Guillermo Fayed (France) 294 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 285 6. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 258 7. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 254 8. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 191 9. Max Franz (Austria) 179 10. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 177 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 160 12. Romed Baumann (Austria) 144 13. Johan Clarey (France) 131 14. Werner Heel (Italy) 126 15. Peter Fill (Italy) 116 16. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 114 17. Adrien Theaux (France) 112 18. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 108 19. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 106 20. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 90 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1014 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 852 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 662 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 654 5. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 637 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 603 7. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 527 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 498 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 482 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 433 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 423 12. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 420 13. Stefano Gross (Italy) 384 14. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 380 15. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 326 16. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 313 17. Guillermo Fayed (France) 312 18. Max Franz (Austria) 286 19. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 276 20. Romed Baumann (Austria) 251