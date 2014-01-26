Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 296 2. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 162 3. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 159 4. Bode Miller (U.S.) 138 5. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 134 5=. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 134 7. Jan Hudec (Canada) 128 8. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 127 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 126 10. Max Franz (Austria) 117 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 113 12. Peter Fill (Italy) 103 13. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 100 14. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 95 15. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 89 16. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 73 17. Johan Clarey (France) 68 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 65 19. Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 64 19=. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 64 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 897 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 735 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 569 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 491 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 6. Bode Miller (U.S.) 449 6=. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 449 8. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 398 9. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 341 10. Adrien Theaux (France) 336 11. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 312 12. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 305 13. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 304 14. Peter Fill (Italy) 289 15. Max Franz (Austria) 288 16. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 286 17. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 273 18. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 269 19. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 263 20. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 262