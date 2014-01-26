Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Super Combined Points 1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 180 1=. Alexis Pinturault (France) 180 3. Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 90 4. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 86 5. Natko Zrncic-Dim (Croatia) 70 6. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 67 7. Peter Fill (Italy) 66 8. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 60 9. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 58 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 56 11. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 50 12. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 45 13. Adrien Theaux (France) 36 13=. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 36 15. Jared Goldberg (U.S.) 35 16. Bode Miller (U.S.) 29 16=. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 29 18. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 25 19. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 20 20. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 18 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 897 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 795 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 669 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 529 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 491 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 7. Bode Miller (U.S.) 449 8. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 398 9. Adrien Theaux (France) 352 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 341 11. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 338 12. Peter Fill (Italy) 329 13. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 323 14. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 318 15. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 304 16. Max Franz (Austria) 293 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 284 18. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 273 19. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 269 20. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 263