Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Downhill Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 200 2. Guillermo Fayed (France) 120 2=. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 120 4. Dominik Paris (Italy) 100 5. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 91 6. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 75 7. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 71 8. Werner Heel (Italy) 62 9. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 61 10. Max Franz (Austria) 49 11. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 45 11=. Marco Sullivan (U.S.) 45 13. Johan Clarey (France) 39 14. Peter Fill (Italy) 38 14=. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 38 16. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 34 17. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 32 18. Jan Hudec (Canada) 26 19. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 25 20. Adrien Theaux (France) 21 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 316 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 180 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 160 4. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 132 5. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 127 6. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 125 7. Guillermo Fayed (France) 120 7=. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 120 9. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 101 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 100 11. Max Franz (Austria) 94 12. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 81 13. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 77 14. Johan Clarey (France) 71 15. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 66 16. Werner Heel (Italy) 65 17. Alexis Pinturault (France) 60 17=. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 60 19. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 58 20. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 56