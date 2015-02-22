Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 376 2. Dominik Paris (Italy) 303 3. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 274 4. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 207 5. Adrien Theaux (France) 154 6. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 137 7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 136 8. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 130 9. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 128 10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 125 11. Max Franz (Austria) 115 12. Matteo Marsaglia (Italy) 108 13. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 106 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 96 15. Romed Baumann (Austria) 89 16. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 85 17. Dustin Cook (Canada) 79 18. Peter Fill (Italy) 71 19. Johan Clarey (France) 68 19=. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 68 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1028 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 912 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 699 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 662 5. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 637 6. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 627 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 621 8. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 532 9. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 498 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 433 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 423 12. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 420 13. Stefano Gross (Italy) 384 14. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 380 15. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 326 16. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 313 17. Guillermo Fayed (France) 312 18. Max Franz (Austria) 308 19. Adrien Theaux (France) 281 20. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 276