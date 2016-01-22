Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Super G Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 310 2. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 190 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 166 4. Dominik Paris (Italy) 137 5. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 135 6. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 130 7. Adrien Theaux (France) 119 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 113 9. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 110 10. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 108 10=. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 108 12. Mattia Casse (Italy) 107 13. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 102 14. Max Franz (Austria) 81 15. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 80 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 78 17. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 75 18. Erik Guay (Canada) 71 19. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 62 20. Andreas Sander (Germany) 54 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 809 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 671 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 583 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 395 6. Adrien Theaux (France) 371 7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 360 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 353 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 330 10. Dominik Paris (Italy) 299 11. Alexis Pinturault (France) 297 12. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 269 13. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 248 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 245 15. Guillermo Fayed (France) 244 16. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 218 17. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 213 17=. Max Franz (Austria) 213 19. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 199 20. Romed Baumann (Austria) 196