Jan 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Tuesday Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 420 2. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 370 2=. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 370 4. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 313 5. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 269 6. Mario Matt (Austria) 250 7. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 218 8. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 206 9. Alexis Pinturault (France) 203 10. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 199 11. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 193 12. Reinfried Herbst (Austria) 158 13. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 150 14. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 123 15. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 98 16. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 93 17. Steve Missillier (France) 92 18. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 90 19. Stefano Gross (Italy) 89 20. Naoki Yuasa (Japan) 77 20=. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 77 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 897 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 875 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 714 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 551 5. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 529 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 7. Bode Miller (U.S.) 449 8. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 441 9. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 398 10. Adrien Theaux (France) 352 11. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 338 12. Peter Fill (Italy) 329 13. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 323 14. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 318 15. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 313 16. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 306 17. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 304 18. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 295 19. Max Franz (Austria) 293 20. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 284