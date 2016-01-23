Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 436 2. Peter Fill (Italy) 291 3. Guillermo Fayed (France) 238 4. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 228 5. Adrien Theaux (France) 224 6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 213 7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 211 8. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 165 9. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 144 10. Erik Guay (Canada) 137 11. David Poisson (France) 133 12. Dominik Paris (Italy) 132 13. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 129 14. Johan Clarey (France) 126 15. Max Franz (Austria) 116 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 108 17. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 106 18. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 104 19. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 96 20. Marc Gisin (Switzerland) 92 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 809 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 671 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 621 5. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 440 6. Peter Fill (Italy) 430 7. Adrien Theaux (France) 403 8. Alexis Pinturault (France) 397 9. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 395 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 353 11. Dominik Paris (Italy) 350 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 323 13. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 313 14. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 289 15. Romed Baumann (Austria) 258 16. Guillermo Fayed (France) 254 17. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 248 18. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 246 19. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 231 20. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 229