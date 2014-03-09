March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 470 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 465 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 430 4. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 349 5. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 319 6. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 273 7. Mario Matt (Austria) 250 8. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 246 9. Alexis Pinturault (France) 235 10. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 225 11. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 218 12. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 179 13. Reinfried Herbst (Austria) 158 14. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 123 15. Stefano Gross (Italy) 115 16. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 103 17. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 102 18. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 93 18=. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 93 20. Steve Missillier (France) 92 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1050 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1046 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 819 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 744 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 673 6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 603 7. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 583 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 525 9. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 522 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 11. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 463 12. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 452 13. Erik Guay (Canada) 440 14. Adrien Theaux (France) 371 15. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 360 16. Peter Fill (Italy) 358 17. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 355 18. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 349 19. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 343 20. Johan Clarey (France) 341 20=. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 341