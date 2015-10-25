Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 100 2. Thomas Fanara (France) 80 3. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 60 4. Roberto Nani (Italy) 50 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 45 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 40 6=. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 40 6=. Roland Leitinger (Austria) 40 9. Mathieu Faivre (France) 29 10. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 26 11. Florian Eisath (Italy) 24 12. Filip Zubcic (Croatia) 22 13. Giovanni Borsotti (Italy) 20 14. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 18 15. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 16 16. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 15 17. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 14 18. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 13 19. Andrea Ballerin (Italy) 12 20. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 11 20=. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 11 Overall Points 1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 100 2. Thomas Fanara (France) 80 3. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 60 4. Roberto Nani (Italy) 50 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 45 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 40 6=. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 40 6=. Roland Leitinger (Austria) 40 9. Mathieu Faivre (France) 29 10. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 26 11. Florian Eisath (Italy) 24 12. Filip Zubcic (Croatia) 22 13. Giovanni Borsotti (Italy) 20 14. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 18 15. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 16 16. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 15 17. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 14 18. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 13 19. Andrea Ballerin (Italy) 12 20. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 11 20=. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 11