Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Super G Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 180 2. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 140 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 105 4. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 94 5. Peter Fill (Italy) 66 6. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 60 6=. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 60 6=. Alexis Pinturault (France) 60 9. Jan Hudec (Canada) 47 10. Max Franz (Austria) 45 11. Dustin Cook (Canada) 42 12. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 41 13. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 37 14. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 36 14=. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 36 14=. Johan Clarey (France) 36 17. Matteo Marsaglia (Italy) 32 18. Morgan Pridy (Canada) 29 19. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 26 20. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 24 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 396 2. Dominik Paris (Italy) 205 3. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 201 4. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 180 5. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 140 6. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 139 7. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 127 8. Guillermo Fayed (France) 120 8=. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 120 8=. Alexis Pinturault (France) 120 11. Peter Fill (Italy) 104 12. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 100 13. Max Franz (Austria) 94 14. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 84 15. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 77 15=. Werner Heel (Italy) 77 15=. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 77 18. Johan Clarey (France) 75 19. Jan Hudec (Canada) 73 19=. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 73