Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 220 2. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 200 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 175 4. Thomas Fanara (France) 134 5. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 98 6. Bode Miller (U.S.) 92 7. Mathieu Faivre (France) 84 8. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 74 9. Roberto Nani (Italy) 71 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 62 11. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 61 12. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 59 13. Steve Missillier (France) 58 14. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 55 15. Cyprien Richard (France) 52 15=. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 52 17. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 51 18. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 46 19. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 41 20. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 40 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 360 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 335 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 269 4. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 206 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 202 6. Alexis Pinturault (France) 188 7. Peter Fill (Italy) 174 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 153 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 138 10. Dominik Paris (Italy) 135 11. Thomas Fanara (France) 134 12. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 126 13. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 116 14. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 107 15. Werner Heel (Italy) 104 16. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 99 17. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 98 18. Adrien Theaux (France) 96 18=. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 96 20. Max Franz (Austria) 94