March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 621 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 530 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 401 4. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 349 5. Mathieu Faivre (France) 343 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 304 7. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 242 8. Thomas Fanara (France) 229 9. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 206 10. Florian Eisath (Italy) 185 11. Roberto Nani (Italy) 182 12. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 176 13. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 159 14. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 157 15. Manuel Feller (Austria) 145 16. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) 139 17. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 136 18. Massimiliano Blardone (Italy) 135 19. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 131 20. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 128 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1425 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1132 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 960 4. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 5. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 868 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 667 7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 653 8. Dominik Paris (Italy) 645 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 624 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 616 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 611 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 566 13. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 445 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 444 15. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 417 16. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 414 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 392 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 377 19. Mathieu Faivre (France) 343 20. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 340