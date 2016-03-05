March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 721 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 610 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 461 4. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 373 5. Mathieu Faivre (France) 363 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 354 7. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 282 8. Thomas Fanara (France) 274 9. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 235 10. Florian Eisath (Italy) 199 11. Roberto Nani (Italy) 193 12. Manuel Feller (Austria) 181 12=. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 181 14. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 176 15. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 162 16. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 157 17. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) 151 18. Massimiliano Blardone (Italy) 148 19. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 144 20. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 131 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1525 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1192 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1040 4. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 5. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 868 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 717 7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 677 8. Dominik Paris (Italy) 645 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 633 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 616 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 611 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 566 13. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 445 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 444 15. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 433 16. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 414 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 392 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 377 19. Mathieu Faivre (France) 363 20. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 340