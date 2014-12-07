Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 160 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 140 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 126 4. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 106 5. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 100 6. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 90 7. Thomas Fanara (France) 72 8. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 60 9. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 52 10. Roberto Nani (Italy) 47 11. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 39 12. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 36 13. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 34 14. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 32 14=. Florian Eisath (Italy) 32 14=. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 32 17. Christoph Noesig (Austria) 27 18. Mathieu Faivre (France) 24 19. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 22 20. Samu Torsti (Finland) 20 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 412 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 240 3. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 207 4. Dominik Paris (Italy) 205 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 200 6. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 166 7. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 146 7=. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 146 9. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 140 10. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 127 11. Guillermo Fayed (France) 120 12. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 116 13. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 109 14. Peter Fill (Italy) 104 14=. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 104 16. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 100 17. Max Franz (Austria) 94 18. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 92 19. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 84 20. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 77 20=. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 77 20=. Werner Heel (Italy) 77