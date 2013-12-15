Dec 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Mario Matt (Austria) 180 2. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 125 3. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 100 3=. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 100 5. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 86 6. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 78 7. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 61 8. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 58 9. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 54 10. Reinfried Herbst (Austria) 42 11. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 40 12. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 36 13. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 32 14. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 31 15. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 30 16. Sebastian-Foss Solevaag (Norway) 29 16=. Stefano Gross (Italy) 29 18. Naoki Yuasa (Japan) 27 19. Steve Missillier (France) 26 19=. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 26 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 360 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 335 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 269 4. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 206 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 202 6. Alexis Pinturault (France) 188 7. Mario Matt (Austria) 180 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 174 9. Bode Miller (U.S.) 153 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 138 11. Dominik Paris (Italy) 135 12. Thomas Fanara (France) 134 13. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 126 14. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 125 15. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 116 16. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 113 17. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 107 17=. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 107 19. Werner Heel (Italy) 104 20. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 100