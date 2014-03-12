March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Wednesday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 570 2. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 360 3. Erik Guay (Canada) 357 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 328 5. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 307 5=. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 307 7. Johan Clarey (France) 273 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 264 9. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 250 10. Adrien Theaux (France) 248 11. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 245 12. Peter Fill (Italy) 221 13. Max Franz (Austria) 214 14. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 197 15. Dominik Paris (Italy) 189 16. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 165 17. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 160 18. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 150 19. Werner Heel (Italy) 142 20. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 120 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1091 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1050 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 824 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 819 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 673 6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 625 7. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 583 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 557 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 552 10. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 546 11. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 12. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 463 13. Erik Guay (Canada) 440 14. Peter Fill (Italy) 408 15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 398 16. Adrien Theaux (France) 397 17. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 360 18. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 355 19. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 354 20. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 349