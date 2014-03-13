March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Thursday Super G Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 346 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 259 3. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 255 4. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 236 5. Bode Miller (U.S.) 220 6. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 195 7. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 163 8. Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 160 9. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 146 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 145 11. Jan Hudec (Canada) 141 12. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 135 13. Alexis Pinturault (France) 126 14. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 125 15. Max Franz (Austria) 117 16. Adrien Theaux (France) 113 17. Romed Baumann (Austria) 105 18. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 100 19. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 93 20. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 90 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1091 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1072 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 919 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 869 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 673 6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 657 7. Bode Miller (U.S.) 617 8. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 602 9. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 583 10. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 562 11. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 12. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 463 13. Erik Guay (Canada) 440 14. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 438 15. Peter Fill (Italy) 432 16. Adrien Theaux (France) 397 17. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 390 18. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 378 19. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 355 20. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 349