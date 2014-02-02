Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 460 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 365 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 360 4. Thomas Fanara (France) 258 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 181 6. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 162 7. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 154 8. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 145 9. Roberto Nani (Italy) 140 10. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 138 11. Mathieu Faivre (France) 132 12. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 125 13. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 116 14. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 114 15. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 111 16. Steve Missillier (France) 110 17. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 93 18. Cyprien Richard (France) 92 18=. Bode Miller (U.S.) 92 20. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 91 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 955 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 897 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 774 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 629 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 551 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 7. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 463 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 449 9. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 398 10. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 358 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 352 12. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 338 13. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 332 14. Peter Fill (Italy) 329 15. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 325 16. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 313 16=. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 313 18. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 304 19. Max Franz (Austria) 293 20. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 284