UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 100 2. Michael Matt (Austria) 80 3. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 60 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 50 5. Manuel Feller (Austria) 45 6. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 40 6=. David Ryding (Britain) 40 8. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 32 8=. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 32 10. Jonathan Nordbotten (Norway) 26 11. Alexis Pinturault (France) 24 12. Kristoffer Jakobsen (Sweden) 22 12=. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 22 14. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 18 15. Krystof Kryzl (Czech Republic) 16 16. Marc Gini (Switzerland) 15 17. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 14 18. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 13 19. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 12 20. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 11 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 180 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 124 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 110 4. Michael Matt (Austria) 80 5. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 60 6. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 50 7. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 45 7=. Manuel Feller (Austria) 45 9. David Ryding (Britain) 40 9=. Thomas Fanara (France) 40 9=. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 40 12. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 36 12=. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 36 14. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 35 15. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 32 15=. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 32 17. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 29 17=. Mathieu Faivre (France) 29 19. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 26 19=. Jonathan Nordbotten (Norway) 26
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts