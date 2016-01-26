Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Tuesday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 680 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 500 3. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 234 4. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 224 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 223 6. Stefano Gross (Italy) 201 7. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 183 8. Julien Lizeroux (France) 156 8=. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 156 10. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 149 11. Alexis Pinturault (France) 143 12. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 133 13. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 128 14. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 125 15. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 113 16. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 107 17. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 106 18. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 100 19. Marc Digruber (Austria) 98 20. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 94 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 969 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 871 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 621 5. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 440 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 431 7. Peter Fill (Italy) 430 8. Alexis Pinturault (France) 413 9. Adrien Theaux (France) 403 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 353 11. Dominik Paris (Italy) 350 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 323 13. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 313 14. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 289 15. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 285 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 258 17. Guillermo Fayed (France) 254 18. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 248 19. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 246 20. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 234