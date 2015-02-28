Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 469 2. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 385 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 357 4. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 356 5. Guillermo Fayed (France) 294 6. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 268 7. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 262 8. Romed Baumann (Austria) 224 9. Max Franz (Austria) 205 10. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 200 11. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 199 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 168 13. Johan Clarey (France) 151 14. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 143 15. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 140 16. Adrien Theaux (France) 136 17. Peter Fill (Italy) 131 18. Werner Heel (Italy) 126 19. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 106 20. Marco Sullivan (U.S.) 99 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1028 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 924 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 699 4. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 687 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 666 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 662 7. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 637 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 598 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 540 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 433 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 423 12. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 420 13. Stefano Gross (Italy) 384 14. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 380 15. Romed Baumann (Austria) 355 16. Max Franz (Austria) 334 17. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 326 18. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 317 19. Guillermo Fayed (France) 312 20. Adrien Theaux (France) 305