Dec 29 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Thursday Super Combined Points 1. Alexis Pinturault (France) 100 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 80 3. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 60 4. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 50 5. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 45 6. Erik Read (Canada) 40 7. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 36 8. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 32 9. Valentin Giraud Moine (France) 29 10. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (U.S.) 26 11. Brennan Rubie (U.S.) 24 12. Krystof Kryzl (Czech Republic) 22 13. Klemen Kosi (Slovenia) 20 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 18 15. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 16 16. Martin Cater (Slovenia) 15 17. Adam Zampa (Slovakia) 14 18. Peter Fill (Italy) 13 19. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 12 20. Filip Zubcic (Croatia) 11 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 713 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 482 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 465 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 382 5. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 291 6. Mathieu Faivre (France) 270 7. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 223 8. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 220 9. Max Franz (Austria) 217 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 206 11. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 204 12. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 196 13. Dominik Paris (Italy) 195 14. Erik Guay (Canada) 189 15. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 160 16. Peter Fill (Italy) 156 17. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 147 18. Michael Matt (Austria) 144 18=. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 144 20. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 136