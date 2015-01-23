Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Super G Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 316 2. Dominik Paris (Italy) 285 3. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 207 4. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 174 5. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 126 6. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 119 7. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 115 8. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 94 9. Max Franz (Austria) 93 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 86 11. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 85 12. Alexis Pinturault (France) 80 13. Dustin Cook (Canada) 76 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 74 14=. Adrien Theaux (France) 74 16. Matteo Marsaglia (Italy) 68 17. Peter Fill (Italy) 66 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 65 19. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 58 20. Johan Clarey (France) 52 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 836 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 705 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 542 3=. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 542 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 523 6. Alexis Pinturault (France) 511 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 438 8. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 420 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 401 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 383 11. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 361 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 350 13. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 287 14. Stefano Gross (Italy) 272 15. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 240 16. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 231 17. Guillermo Fayed (France) 228 18. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 222 19. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 213 20. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 209