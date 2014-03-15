March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 560 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 560 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 458 4. Thomas Fanara (France) 278 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 263 6. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 238 7. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 230 8. Roberto Nani (Italy) 225 9. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 185 10. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 178 11. Mathieu Faivre (France) 168 12. Steve Missillier (France) 165 13. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 154 13=. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 154 15. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 143 16. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 130 16=. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 130 18. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 127 19. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 126 20. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 119 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1122 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1091 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 999 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 969 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 733 6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 657 7. Bode Miller (U.S.) 633 8. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 615 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 602 10. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 562 11. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 503 12. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 13. Erik Guay (Canada) 440 14. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 438 15. Peter Fill (Italy) 432 16. Adrien Theaux (France) 397 17. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 390 18. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 378 19. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 361 20. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 355