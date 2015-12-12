Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 260 2. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 166 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 165 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 100 4=. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 100 6. Mathieu Faivre (France) 91 7. Roberto Nani (Italy) 82 8. Thomas Fanara (France) 80 9. Florian Eisath (Italy) 78 10. Giovanni Borsotti (Italy) 71 11. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 68 12. Roland Leitinger (Austria) 66 13. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 58 14. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 55 15. Manuel Feller (Austria) 50 16. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 48 17. Alexis Pinturault (France) 45 17=. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 45 19. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 43 20. Filip Zubcic (Croatia) 42 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 360 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 317 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 180 4. Peter Fill (Italy) 177 5. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 172 6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 167 7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 166 8. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 165 9. Adrien Theaux (France) 129 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 122 10=. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 122 12. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 117 12=. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 117 14. Guillermo Fayed (France) 110 15. Dominik Paris (Italy) 107 16. Max Franz (Austria) 106 17. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 100 18. Erik Guay (Canada) 99 19. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 93 20. Mathieu Faivre (France) 91