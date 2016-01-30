Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 436 2. Peter Fill (Italy) 315 3. Adrien Theaux (France) 269 4. Guillermo Fayed (France) 247 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 228 6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 227 7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 216 8. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 215 9. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 187 10. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 169 11. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 164 12. Dominik Paris (Italy) 152 13. David Poisson (France) 149 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 144 15. Erik Guay (Canada) 137 16. Johan Clarey (France) 126 17. Romed Baumann (Austria) 123 18. Max Franz (Austria) 116 19. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 115 20. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 110 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 969 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 871 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 635 5. Peter Fill (Italy) 454 6. Adrien Theaux (France) 448 7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 440 8. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 431 9. Alexis Pinturault (France) 413 10. Dominik Paris (Italy) 370 11. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 353 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 346 13. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 328 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 313 15. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 303 16. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 285 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 279 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 273 19. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 271 20. Guillermo Fayed (France) 263