Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Super G Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 236 2. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 145 3. Jan Hudec (Canada) 126 4. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 112 5. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 106 6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 103 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 100 8. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 94 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 92 10. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 89 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 84 12. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 62 13. Werner Heel (Italy) 60 14. Bode Miller (U.S.) 58 14=. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 58 16. Max Franz (Austria) 57 16=. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 57 18. Erik Guay (Canada) 54 19. Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 52 20. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 45 20=. Romed Baumann (Austria) 45 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 460 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 335 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 269 4. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 206 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 202 6. Alexis Pinturault (France) 188 7. Bode Miller (U.S.) 185 8. Mario Matt (Austria) 180 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 174 10. Jan Hudec (Canada) 171 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 156 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 153 13. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 152 14. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 149 15. Dominik Paris (Italy) 135 16. Thomas Fanara (France) 134 17. Werner Heel (Italy) 128 18. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 126 19. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 125 19=. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 125