Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 439 2. Dominik Paris (Italy) 312 3. Guillermo Fayed (France) 270 4. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 254 5. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 248 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 225 7. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 196 8. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 191 9. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 157 10. Werner Heel (Italy) 123 11. Romed Baumann (Austria) 118 12. Johan Clarey (France) 116 13. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 110 14. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 106 15. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 101 16. Max Franz (Austria) 99 17. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 98 18. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 90 19. Peter Fill (Italy) 84 20. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 78 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 916 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 834 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 611 4. Dominik Paris (Italy) 603 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 542 5=. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 542 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 438 8. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 432 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 427 10. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 420 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 395 12. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 361 13. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 303 14. Guillermo Fayed (France) 288 15. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 276 16. Stefano Gross (Italy) 272 17. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 240 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 225 19. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 222 20. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 220