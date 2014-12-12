Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 260 2. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 206 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 180 4. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 156 5. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 136 6. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 119 7. Thomas Fanara (France) 117 8. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 75 9. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 68 10. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 64 10=. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 64 12. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 57 13. Florian Eisath (Italy) 48 14. Roberto Nani (Italy) 47 15. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 43 16. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 37 17. Giovanni Borsotti (Italy) 35 18. Samu Torsti (Finland) 34 19. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 33 20. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 32 20=. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 32 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 412 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 340 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 246 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 240 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 207 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 205 7. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 196 8. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 152 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 146 10. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 140 11. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 133 12. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 129 13. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 127 14. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 124 15. Guillermo Fayed (France) 120 16. Thomas Fanara (France) 117 17. Peter Fill (Italy) 104 18. Max Franz (Austria) 94 19. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 92 20. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 84