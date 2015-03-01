March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 560 2. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 372 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 355 4. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 262 5. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 227 6. Thomas Fanara (France) 210 7. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 202 8. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 194 9. Roberto Nani (Italy) 149 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 136 11. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 132 12. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 126 13. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 109 14. Florian Eisath (Italy) 95 15. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 90 16. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 83 17. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 77 18. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 75 18=. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 75 20. Mathieu Faivre (France) 73 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1128 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 940 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 744 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 742 5. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 687 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 666 7. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 661 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 598 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 580 10. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 470 11. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 453 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 452 13. Stefano Gross (Italy) 384 14. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 380 15. Romed Baumann (Austria) 355 16. Max Franz (Austria) 334 17. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 326 18. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 317 19. Guillermo Fayed (France) 312 20. Adrien Theaux (France) 305