Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 200 2. Erik Guay (Canada) 147 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 129 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 112 5. Johan Clarey (France) 109 6. Peter Fill (Italy) 108 7. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 101 8. Werner Heel (Italy) 100 8=. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 100 10. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 97 11. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 89 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 85 13. Bode Miller (U.S.) 80 14. Max Franz (Austria) 79 15. Jan Hudec (Canada) 74 16. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 62 17. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 44 18. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 43 19. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 38 20. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 36 20=. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 36 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 510 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 335 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 269 4. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 246 5. Bode Miller (U.S.) 230 6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 229 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 216 8. Erik Guay (Canada) 201 9. Jan Hudec (Canada) 200 9=. Peter Fill (Italy) 200 11. Alexis Pinturault (France) 188 12. Mario Matt (Austria) 180 13. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 174 14. Adrien Theaux (France) 169 15. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 163 16. Werner Heel (Italy) 160 17. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 144 18. Max Franz (Austria) 136 19. Dominik Paris (Italy) 135 20. Thomas Fanara (France) 134