March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 565 2. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 550 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 454 4. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 351 5. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 349 6. Mario Matt (Austria) 310 7. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 273 8. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 266 9. Alexis Pinturault (France) 264 10. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 261 11. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 224 12. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 218 13. Stefano Gross (Italy) 165 14. Reinfried Herbst (Austria) 158 15. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 143 16. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 128 17. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 123 18. Steve Missillier (France) 110 19. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 93 19=. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 93 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1222 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1091 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1028 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 991 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 813 6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 657 7. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 639 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 633 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 602 10. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 562 11. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 503 12. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 13. Erik Guay (Canada) 440 14. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 438 15. Peter Fill (Italy) 432 16. Adrien Theaux (France) 397 17. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 391 18. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 390 19. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 378 20. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 361