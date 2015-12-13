Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 100 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 80 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 60 4. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 50 5. Julien Lizeroux (France) 45 6. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 40 7. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 36 8. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 32 9. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 29 10. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 26 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 24 12. David Ryding (Britain) 22 13. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) 20 14. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 18 15. Marc Digruber (Austria) 16 16. Jonathan Nordbotten (Norway) 15 17. Reto Schmidiger (Switzerland) 14 18. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 13 19. Ramon Zenhaeusern (Switzerland) 12 20. Michael Matt (Austria) 11 20=. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 11 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 440 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 317 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 225 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 200 5. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 191 6. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 190 7. Peter Fill (Italy) 177 8. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 172 9. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 167 10. Adrien Theaux (France) 129 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 122 11=. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 122 13. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 117 13=. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 117 15. Guillermo Fayed (France) 110 16. Dominik Paris (Italy) 107 17. Max Franz (Austria) 106 18. Erik Guay (Canada) 99 19. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 93 20. Mathieu Faivre (France) 91