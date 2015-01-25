Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 480 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 456 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 349 4. Stefano Gross (Italy) 304 5. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 294 6. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 291 7. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 280 8. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 163 9. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 150 9=. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 150 11. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 137 12. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 132 13. Julien Lizeroux (France) 125 14. Alexis Pinturault (France) 124 15. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 123 16. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 120 17. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 111 18. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 109 19. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 102 20. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 75 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 996 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 834 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 640 4. Dominik Paris (Italy) 603 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 602 6. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 587 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 438 8. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 432 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 427 10. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 420 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 401 12. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 397 13. Stefano Gross (Italy) 304 14. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 303 15. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 294 16. Guillermo Fayed (France) 288 17. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 280 18. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 276 19. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 234 20. Romed Baumann (Austria) 225