Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 320 2. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 260 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 255 4. Thomas Fanara (France) 152 5. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 130 6. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 101 7. Mathieu Faivre (France) 100 8. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 94 9. Bode Miller (U.S.) 92 10. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 88 10=. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 88 12. Steve Missillier (France) 84 13. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 81 14. Cyprien Richard (France) 76 15. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 74 16. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 71 16=. Roberto Nani (Italy) 71 18. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 57 19. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 56 19=. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 56 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 530 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 435 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 329 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 268 5. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 246 6. Bode Miller (U.S.) 230 7. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 229 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 216 9. Erik Guay (Canada) 201 10. Jan Hudec (Canada) 200 10=. Peter Fill (Italy) 200 12. Mario Matt (Austria) 180 13. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 174 14. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 172 15. Adrien Theaux (France) 169 16. Werner Heel (Italy) 160 17. Thomas Fanara (France) 152 18. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 149 19. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 144 20. Max Franz (Austria) 136