March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Peter Fill (Italy) 436 1=. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 436 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 432 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 382 5. Adrien Theaux (France) 370 6. Guillermo Fayed (France) 323 7. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 314 8. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 306 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 280 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 276 11. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 247 12. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 231 13. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 210 14. Johan Clarey (France) 190 15. Erik Guay (Canada) 187 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 177 17. David Poisson (France) 173 18. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 161 19. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 153 20. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 149 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1625 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1272 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1080 4. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 5. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 913 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 745 7. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 717 8. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 677 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 653 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 642 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 640 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 602 13. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 483 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 446 15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 445 16. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 443 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 397 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 391 19. Mathieu Faivre (France) 363 20. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 356