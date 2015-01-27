Jan 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Tuesday Slalom Points 1. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 540 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 474 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 399 4. Stefano Gross (Italy) 384 5. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 380 6. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 327 7. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 326 8. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 190 9. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 163 10. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 155 11. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 153 12. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 149 13. Alexis Pinturault (France) 138 14. Julien Lizeroux (France) 135 15. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 133 16. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 132 17. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 129 17. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 129 19. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 123 20. Linus Strasser (Germany) 95 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1014 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 834 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 662 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 654 5. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 637 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 603 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 438 8. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 433 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 432 10. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 427 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 423 12. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 420 13. Stefano Gross (Italy) 384 14. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 380 15. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 326 16. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 303 17. Guillermo Fayed (France) 288 18. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 276 19. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 240 20. Romed Baumann (Austria) 225