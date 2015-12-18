Dec 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Super G Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 210 2. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 130 3. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 122 4. Adrien Theaux (France) 119 5. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 116 6. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 110 7. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 102 8. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 100 9. Dominik Paris (Italy) 92 10. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 84 11. Max Franz (Austria) 81 12. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 80 13. Peter Fill (Italy) 73 14. Erik Guay (Canada) 71 14=. Mattia Casse (Italy) 71 16. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 57 17. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 50 18. Patrick Schweiger (Austria) 47 19. Romed Baumann (Austria) 46 20. Thomas Tumler (Switzerland) 42 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 440 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 417 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 247 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 225 5. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 200 6. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 191 7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 190 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 185 9. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 184 10. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 172 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 169 12. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 162 13. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 153 14. Dominik Paris (Italy) 139 15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 128 16. Guillermo Fayed (France) 126 17. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 123 18. Max Franz (Austria) 121 18=. Erik Guay (Canada) 121 20. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 103