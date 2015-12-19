Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 300 2. Guillermo Fayed (France) 190 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 169 4. Peter Fill (Italy) 162 5. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 102 6. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 97 7. Erik Guay (Canada) 95 8. Max Franz (Austria) 72 9. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 68 10. Dominik Paris (Italy) 67 11. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 66 12. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 60 13. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 58 14. Adrien Theaux (France) 56 15. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 55 16. Johan Clarey (France) 53 17. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 44 18. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 42 18=. Bryce Bennett (U.S.) 42 20. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 34 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 517 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 440 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 307 4. Peter Fill (Italy) 235 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 225 6. Guillermo Fayed (France) 206 7. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 204 8. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 200 9. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 191 10. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 190 11. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 176 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 175 13. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 172 14. Erik Guay (Canada) 166 15. Dominik Paris (Italy) 159 16. Max Franz (Austria) 153 16=. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 153 18. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 139 19. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 133 20. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 130