March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 505 2. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 485 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 386 4. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 368 5. Guillermo Fayed (France) 344 6. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 277 7. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 274 8. Romed Baumann (Austria) 250 9. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 244 10. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 240 11. Max Franz (Austria) 216 12. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 186 12=. Werner Heel (Italy) 186 14. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 172 15. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 168 16. Johan Clarey (France) 164 17. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 148 18. Peter Fill (Italy) 139 19. Adrien Theaux (France) 136 20. Marco Sullivan (U.S.) 121 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1128 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 976 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 744 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 742 5. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 699 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 698 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 695 8. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 661 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 580 10. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 470 11. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 453 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 452 13. Stefano Gross (Italy) 384 14. Romed Baumann (Austria) 381 15. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 380 16. Guillermo Fayed (France) 362 17. Max Franz (Austria) 345 18. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 332 19. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 326 20. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 312