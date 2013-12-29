Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 300 2. Erik Guay (Canada) 207 3. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 180 4. Adrien Theaux (France) 135 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 129 6. Peter Fill (Italy) 124 7. Johan Clarey (France) 122 8. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 121 9. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 112 10. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 101 11. Werner Heel (Italy) 100 12. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 99 13. Jan Hudec (Canada) 92 14. Max Franz (Austria) 85 15. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 83 16. Bode Miller (U.S.) 80 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 76 18. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 72 19. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 62 20. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 61 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 630 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 435 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 329 4. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 296 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 268 6. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 266 7. Erik Guay (Canada) 261 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 230 9. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 229 10. Adrien Theaux (France) 219 11. Jan Hudec (Canada) 218 12. Peter Fill (Italy) 216 13. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 189 14. Mario Matt (Austria) 180 15. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 179 16. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 174 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 165 18. Werner Heel (Italy) 160 19. Thomas Fanara (France) 152 19=. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 152